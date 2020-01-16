SCAM ALERT: Warning from The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock:

The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock was recently made aware of a potential scam, involving the use of the organization’s name and likeness around the city of Lubbock.

Individuals claiming to be affiliated with The Boys and Girls Club are soliciting donations outside of the Walmart on 4th & Frankford and the United Supermarkets on 4th & Slide. These individuals are selling store-bought cookies and crosses in return for donations.

The individuals are described as young adults, claiming to be a Boys and Girls Club traveling group from Denver, Colorado. They do not have any approval to take donations, nor are they associated with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club in any way. If you have seen these individuals asking for donations, please contact the police.

Donations for the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club can be found on their website and during their fundraisers throughout the year. If you are unsure if a fundraiser is associated with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club, please call the Administration Office at (806) 792-2880.

