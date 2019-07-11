Scam text claims to live on your street

LUBBOCK, Texas — A scam text has been circulating around not only in Lubbock, but the country as well.

Dozens of recipients said they are put in a group chat with several people they do not know, and the sender claims to live on their street and wants to meet up.

Jertoria Gibbs said she received that message, and her biggest concern was how someone was able to get a hold of her number.

“It’s scary because you never know who’s watching or who knows your next move,” Gibbs said.

Michael Strong with Blue Layer IT said scammers can get your number, address, social security and other scary information within a matter of minutes.

“Everything from your social security number to the last few addresses you lived at to your email addresses, phone numbers, credit cards,” Strong said.

Strong said for scammers it’s all about trying to evoke emotion from you.

“Maybe that’s a nickname or the name of a pet,” Strong said. “Then you might feel that one that person is legitimate and you might need to interact with them because they knew something unique about you that you didn’t expect them to know.”

Strong said ultimately it’s about being your own firewall.

“Think twice before making an action and just raise the bar of your standard and how you’re going to respond to these things,” Strong said.