Scammer impersonates LCSO deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Scammers have switched up their tactics by calling and leaving voicemails claiming to be the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

One woman, who asked to remain unnamed, said she received a call Saturday afternoon by “Deputy Carl Brooks,” who claimed she had missed jury duty and now had two warrants out for her arrest.

“Deputy Brooks” then proceeded to explain that all she had to do was pay her outstanding $1,800.

According to the “deputy,” if the fine wasn’t paid within 48 hours, the woman would be facing jail time. As the woman became warier of the call, the man appeared to grow irritable and threatening.

“It just doesn’t sound right, and then when I told him it sounded like a scam then he got mad–I won’t be disrespected like that,” the woman said.

When she inquired how she could pay the fine and where she could go to pay it in person, they redirected her several times. Her son witnessed the whole thing as the situation became even more suspicious.

“It was all crackly and weird. So, we started driving to the sheriff’s office and they were talking about how they had to keep my mom on the line the whole time we were driving there,” the woman’s son said.

The woman went back and forth with the scammers. Eventually, one of them told her she could pay at 712 Broadway, which is what she did, calling the scammer’s bluff.

“You know what [talking to the scammers]? I’m here at the sheriff’s station. I’m at the door. Why don’t you just come on down and meet me?” the woman said. “He was like hold on just a minute, I need to talk to my supervisor. He put me on hold. That was it.”

The number that was used Saturday has since then been disconnected, but that number may be replaced by another local number posing as the Sheriff’s department.

The scammers also press that the fines can only be paid in cash or visa gift cards.