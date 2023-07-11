LUBBOCK, Texas — What does it mean when the Lubbock Police Department has an abandoned 911 call? For Renee Acker, the answer is, “I don’t know who to call.”

Just in the last week, Acker’s 91-year-old father fell. He was bleeding from the back of his head.

“I call 911. No answer,” she said.

In 2022, the Lubbock Police Department had more than 30,000 abandoned 911 calls, according to the Lubbock Emergency Communications District. That number is more than double from 2020. There were also more than 26,000 call backs in 2020.

(In the charts below from LECD, 2018-2022 are complete years. 2023 is year to date.)

“I came in to find my dad on the floor – bleeding out of the back of his head. I didn’t know at that moment how much,” Acker said.

“I never in my life, thought that when you call for help, there wouldn’t be anybody,” Acker said.

Acker said she called 9-1-1 several times, even from different phones. She said she could never get through to a dispatcher.

In providing numbers at the request of EverythingLubbock.com, LECD said in a footnote, “Abandoned calls are calls in which the caller hung up before the call was answered.”

The LPD website said the average 911 “wait to answer time” was 9 seconds for June of 2023.

A neighbor was able to get through to police on a non-emergency line and Acker was able to also use her father’s medical alert necklace.

“They tell me to make sure you keep pressure on the back of that head with a dry towel. Well, we soaked five towels,” Acker said. “Eventually, because I was able to access a dispatch with his lifeline, six EMS people with the fire truck also showed up and were able to transport him to Covenant.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Police on both Friday and Monday. The LPD spokespersons so far chose not to comment. Text messages to the Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell went unanswered as well.

“This is real. This happened to us. And it was extremely scary,” Acker said. “I haven’t had peace about it, because I don’t know what our next step is.”

“I don’t know who to call. I don’t know who can help,” Acker said. “How do we handle this? We have to do better. Lubbock has to do better.”

Mayor Tray Payne made a statement, saying in essence, issues with 911 should be getting better, not worse.