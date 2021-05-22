Schedule of events at the Lubbock Public Library, May 23-29

LUBBOCK, Texas

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library 
Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

  • Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) – Tuesday, May 25, 10:30 AM
  • Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – Tuesday, May 25, 11:30 AM
  • Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) – Wednesday, May 26, 10:30 AM
  • Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) – Thursday, May 27, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 27. Tuesday’s theme will be cars and Thursday’s theme will be horses.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 and make a frog puppet.

Learn to Bake Bread with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a new virtual series, “Library Loaves.” On Monday, May 24 we will be making homemade pretzels and on Friday, May 28 we will make focaccia. Videos premiere at 2 p.m.

