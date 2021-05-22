Schedule of events at the Lubbock Public Library, May 23-29

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) – Tuesday, May 25, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – Tuesday, May 25, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) – Wednesday, May 26, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) – Thursday, May 27, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 27. Tuesday’s theme will be cars and Thursday’s theme will be horses.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 and make a frog puppet.

Learn to Bake Bread with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a new virtual series, “Library Loaves.” On Monday, May 24 we will be making homemade pretzels and on Friday, May 28 we will make focaccia. Videos premiere at 2 p.m.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)