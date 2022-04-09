LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, April 11

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 11 & Thursday, April 14

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

April Family Poetry Nights: Book Spine Poetry at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 11

6:00 to 7:00 PM

April is National Poetry Month! We will be using book spines to make your own poems at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Use a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 8 books to make a poem out of book titles. Step out of the box, be creative and have fun! This is an all ages program. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 11

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733

Bead Bunnies at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 11

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will be using beads and pipe cleaners to make little bunny decorations for Spring at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This craft is for ages 13 and up. Registration is required. For more information and to register call 806-775-3362

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, April 12, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, April 12, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, April 13, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, April14, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, April 12

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 12

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Libary

Tuesday, April 12

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Lubbock’s Woodstock: The Southwest ’70 Peace Festival- Cindy Martin will present a program on a large rock (music) festival that was planned for Lubbock. The festival was held, but many challenges occurred for this take place. Presented by the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 13

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Forever Young Adult Book Club at Mahon Library

Wednesday, April 13

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Who says young adult books are only for teens? Join a book club for YA fans who are a little less “Y” and a bit more “A”. This month we will discuss the book Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book and for more information.

Egg Hunt for Little Ones at Mahon Libary

Thursday, April 14

10:30 to 11:30 AM

It’s no yolk! Join us for a special egg hunt for little ones at the library! This is a free family event. Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 806-775-2835 to register your child. For kids ages 0-6.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 14

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, April 14

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call

806-767-3733.

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, April 14

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Egg Hunt Extravaganza at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 16

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Join us for a fun filled day full of activities for the whole family! We will have crafts, an indoor egg hunt and will also be showing a movie. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 16

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Business Financing and Accounting 101 Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 16

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Learn the basics of business financing and accounting at this Lunch and Learn Series at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, presented by the Texas Tech Small Business Development Center. Ages 18 and up are welcome to attend, no matter what stage your business is in. To register, please follow the link here: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15752 For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Dates and times are:



Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, April 16; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, April 16; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Anime Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, April 16

2:30 to 4:30 PM

Make fairy and fairy tale jar lanterns and play games while watching anime episodes at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Free refreshments provided. For Teens. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)