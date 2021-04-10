Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, April 11-17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Hub City Community Helpers with Lubbock Public Library

What do social workers do? Find out in the newest installment of our Hub City Community Helpers video series, premiering at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12. Each family will receive a copy of the book Catch That Egg! by Lucy Rowland and Anna Chernyshova while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Paper Bouquet Art at Godeke Branch Library

Make a beautiful flower bouquet craft at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 12. Supplies are limited. Please call 775-3362 to register, or register in person at the Godeke Branch Library.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) – Tuesday, April 13, 10:30 AM

Street) – Tuesday, April 13, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – Tuesday, April 13, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) – Wednesday, April 14, 10:30 AM

Street) – Wednesday, April 14, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) – Thursday, April 15, 10:30 AM

Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 15. Tuesday’s theme will be gardening and Thursday’s theme will be laundry.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14 for a fun craft activity.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tiny Tots storytime is back! Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, April 7 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. To register, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16. Each family will receive a copy of the book Terrific Trains by Tony Mitton and Ant Parker while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Movie at Groves Branch Library

Adults and teens, come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 for a martial arts action movie! For the movie title and other information, call 767-3300.

