LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 18 & Thursday, April 21

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Owl Rocks at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 18

5:30 to 6:30 PM

We will be upcycling hardback book covers with rocks and sticks to make owls on tree branches at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This craft is for ages 13 and up. Registration is required. For more information and to register call 806-775-3362

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, April 19, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, April 19, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, April 20, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, April 20, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, April 19

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, April 19

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 19

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, April 19

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Calling all true crime fans! This month we are discussing If You Tell by Gregg Olsen. Books are available to be checked out. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your copy and come join the discussion at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 20

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 21

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, April 21

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, April 22

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Smokey the Bear at Godeke Branch Library

Friday, April 22

10:30 – 11:30 AM

Help Smokey prevent wildfires! Meet Smokey the Bear and learn about fire safety at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This program is provided by Texas A&M Forest Service and is for families! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Earth Day Craft at Groves Branch Library

Friday, April 22

3:00 – 4:30 PM

Join us and make several Earth Day Crafts to brighten the outside of your home! We will also make crafts out of recyclable materials at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For ages 4-10. Call 806-767-3733 for more information.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 23

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Ladybug Love at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, April 23

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Learn how ladybugs help your garden and do some fun ladybug crafts with Natural Grocers Nutritional Health Coach Lauriena Cruz at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This program is for kids ages 5-12. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:



Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, April 23; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, April 23; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 23

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Discuss the book Hidden Sins by Selena Montgomery. Books are available for checkout at Patterson Branch Library. 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)