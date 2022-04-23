LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 25 & Thursday, April 28

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

April Family Poetry: Blackout Poetry Art at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 25

6:00 to 7:00 PM

April is National Poetry Month. Celebrate at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, by creating your own blackout poetry and then making beautiful art out of it by adding patterns, designs, or a drawing to the areas you’re “redacting”. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, April 26, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, April 26, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, April 27, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, April 27, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, April 26

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 26

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan To Do Better: Meet, Greet and Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, April 26

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Let’s plan for the month! Bring your planner, ideas, and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For Ages 16+. For more information call 806-767-3300.

Author Talk with Ben English at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 26

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Ben English, an 8th generation Texan, will share his writing experiences and life experiences growing up in the Big Bend Country of Texas. Titles include, “Out There – Essays on the Lower Big Bend” and “The Uvalde Raider”. Books will be available for purchase. This program is for ages 10 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 27

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 28

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, April 28

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Microsoft Word. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 30

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:



Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, April 30; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, April 30; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Cinco de Mayo Dance Program at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 30

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us in celebration of Cinco de Mayo with Ballet Folklorico Aztlan dancers and light refreshments at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)