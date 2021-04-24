Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, April 25 -May 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Hub City Community Helpers with Lubbock Public Library

What do doctors do? Find out in the newest installment of our Hub City Community Helpers video series, premiering at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) – Tuesday, April 27, 10:30 AM

Street) – Tuesday, April 27, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – Tuesday, April 27, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) – Wednesday, April 28, 10:30 AM

Street) – Wednesday, April 28, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) – Thursday, April 29, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 29. Tuesday’s theme will be squirrels and Thursday’s theme will be dance.

“Vegetable Gardening Success” at Groves Branch Library

The Lubbock Master Gardeners will present “Vegetable Gardening Success” at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. Find out which vegetables grow in our area, when to plant them, and more! For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28 for a fun craft activity.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tiny Tots storytime is back! Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, April 28 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. To register, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Make a Mini Bicycle Planter with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30 and learn how to make an tabletop planter that looks like a bicycle.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)