LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

2021 Federal Tax Forms Are Here!

We have 1040 Forms and Instruction Booklets available in English and Spanish at all Lubbock Public Library locations!

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 4 & Thursday, April 7

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

April Family Poetry Nights: Poetry Creation Station at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 4

6:00 to 7:00 PM

April is National Poetry Month! Join us for a Family Night Poetry Creation Station at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, where you can choose random cut out words to create your own poem describing your family. Then share your poem with other poem creators. This is an all ages program. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 4

7:00 to 8:00 PM

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, to discuss All Quiet on the Western Front by E.M. Remarque. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 806-767-3733

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, April 5, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, April 5, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, April 6, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, April 7, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, April 5

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 5

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, April 6

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. We will be discussing News of the World by Paulette Jiles. Copies of the book are available to pick up at the Adult Activity Center. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at (806) 767-2710 or the Mahon Library (806) 775-283

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 6

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Spoon Chicks Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 6

4:00 to 5:00 PM

We will be using planter pots and spoons to make a cute little chick decoration for Spring! This is a family craft and registration is open now! To register, please call the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 7

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, April 7

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computers & the Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 9

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 9

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

A special Saturday storytime for families at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! Join us for stories, songs, crafts, and play! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

How to Start Your Own Business at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 9

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Learn the basics of starting your own business at this Lunch and Learn Series at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, presented by the Texas Tech Small Business Development Center. Ages 18 and up are welcome to attend, no matter what stage your business is in. To register, please follow the link here: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15751 For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, April 9; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, April 9; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)