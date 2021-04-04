Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, April 4-10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Library Holiday Hours

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Good Friday (April 2) and Easter Sunday (April 4). All locations will be open our regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

Hub City Community Helpers with Lubbock Public Library

What do librarians do? Find out in the newest installment of our Hub City Community Helpers video series, premiering at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 5 at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) | Tuesday, April 6, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) | Tuesday, April 6, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) | Wednesday, April 7, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) | Thursday, April 8, 10:30 AM

Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8. Tuesday’s theme will be “Not Quite Snow White” and Thursday’s theme will be stories about walking.

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 to discuss Without Remorse by Tom Clancy. Copies of the book are available to check out and can be sent to any library location for pickup. Remember, masks must be worn in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7 and make a walking feet puppet.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tiny Tots storytime is back! Starting on Wednesday, April 7, we will be meeting every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. Each family will receive a free book courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Space is limited. To register, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Butterfly Garland Craft with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9 and make a butterfly garland to celebrate National Poetry Month. Pick up a craft kit at any library location starting on Wednesday, April 7 (while supplies last).

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)