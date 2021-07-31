Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 4. We will repeat this program every Monday and Wednesday during the summer. For more information, call 767-3300.

Micropopz Trade Day at Godeke Branch Library

Are you trying to complete your Micropopz collection? Bring your Micropopz to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, between 3 and 5 p.m. on Monday, August 2 and trade with other collectors. For more information, call 775-3362.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 2 to discuss The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 767-3733.



Little Red Riding Hood Puppet Show at Lubbock Public Library

Watch a puppet performance of Little Red Riding Hood at the library! Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838 or 775-3362.

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, August 3, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Tuesday, August 3, 2 p.m.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, August 3, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, August 4, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, August 5, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 5. Tuesday’s theme will be koalas and Thursday’s theme will be moose.

National Night Out Community Block Party at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an evening of free family fun from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3. We will have games and snacks, Covid vaccines provided by the City of Lubbock Health Department, guests from East Lubbock Art House, Rocc Solid Fitness, Eastside Unity, the YWCA, the Lubbock police and fire departments, and more. For more information, call 767-3300.

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4 for a fun craft tutorial.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, August 4 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Three Little Pigs Puppet Show at Lubbock Public Library

Watch a puppet performance of the Three Little Pigs at the library! Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 767-3733 or 767-3300.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, August 5, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Thursday, August 5, 2 p.m.

“3D Printers and You” at Groves Branch Library

TTU Whitacre College of Engineering presents “3D Printers and You” at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 5. Learn about 3D printers and see some of the cool things that have been printed at the Whitacre College of Engineering. This program is for ages 12 and up. Call 767-3733 to register. Space is limited.



Teen Nerf Wars at Godeke Branch Library

Bring your Nerf gear and battle inside the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 5. This program is for ages 12 to 17. Bring your own gear; we will have generic darts available. Call 775-3362 to register.



Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Tuesday, August 3, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Wednesday, August 4, 1 to 5 p.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, August 7, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, August 7, 1 to 5 p.m.

