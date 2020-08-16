Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 16-22

Cake Break with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 17 and learn how to decorate a basketball cake for beginners. This is just one of the cake pans you can check out with your library card at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street). Call 775-2835 for more information.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library
Join our virtual D&D game for ages 12 and up at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 17. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library 
Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in August at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime. The theme for August 18 and August 20 is back to school.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library
Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 for a back to school craft to go with this week’s storytimes. Pick up a craft kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) while supplies last. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Online Job Application Workshop with Lubbock Public Library
Do you need help filling out online job applications? Join us at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 for tips and advice.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library
Are you a huge Hunger Games fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for an all-ages Hunger Games trivia challenge at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 20. We will have a different trivia challenge each Thursday in August.

Cake Break with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21 and learn how to decorate a hot air balloon cake. This is just one of the cake pans you can check out with your library card at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street). Call 775-2835 for more information.

Book Folding Tutorial from Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 for a book folding craft for adults and teens. Pick up a craft kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) while supplies last.

