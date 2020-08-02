Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 2-8

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Cake Decorating Tutorial from Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3 and learn how to decorate a mermaid cake.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library
Join our virtual D&D game for ages 12 and up at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 3. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library 
Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in August at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime. The theme for August 4 and August 6 is celebrations/birthdays.

Storytime Craft with Lubbock Public Library
Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 for a celebration-themed craft. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library
Are you a huge Marvel fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for an all-ages Marvel trivia challenge at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 6. We will have a different trivia challenge each Thursday in August.

