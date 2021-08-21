Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 22-28

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Pubic Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23. For more information, call 767-3300.

Bendable Fabric Flowers Craft

Join us for some bloomin’ fun as we make bendable fabric flowers at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, August 23. Ages 18 & Up. Registration is required. Call 775-3362 to register or come register in person.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, August 24, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Tuesday, August 24, 10:30 a.m. Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, August 24, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, August 25, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Wednesday, August 25, 10:30 a.m. Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, August 26, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 26. The themes will be farm and ninjas.

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25 for a ninja-themed craft.

Garbage Truck Storytime with Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. at 10:30 on Thursday, August 26 for a special storytime with the City of Lubbock Solid Waste/Recycling Departments! We will be reading a story about a garbage truck and will do a fun garbage truck craft. Plus, we will even get a visit from a real City of Lubbock Solid Waste Truck! Each family will get to take home a copy of the book, while supplies last. This program is in collaboration with the City of Lubbock Solid Waste and Recycling Departments. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 26. For more information, call 767-3300.

Family Fun Virtual Craft with Lubbock Public Library

Join us at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 27 and learn how to make bendable fabric flowers!

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:



Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, August 28, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, August 28, 1 to 5 p.m.

