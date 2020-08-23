Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 23-29

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Cake Break with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 24 and learn how to decorate a gumball machine cake for beginners. This is just one of the cake pans you can check out with your library card at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) and the Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive). Call 775-2835 for more information.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in August at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime. The theme for August 25 and August 27 is community helpers

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 for a community helpers craft to go with this week’s storytimes. Pick up a craft kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) while supplies last. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you a huge Percy Jackson fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for an all-ages Percy Jackson trivia challenge at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 27. We will have a different trivia challenge each Thursday in August.

Lubbock Public Library Virtual Classics Book Club

Join the Lubbock Public Library’s new online book club at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 to discuss Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. The ebook is available for checkout on lubbock.overdrive.com with your Lubbock Public Library card. To join the discussion, email libgodeke@mylubbock.us for a link to our chat room on Zoom. Ages 16 and up.

Cake Break with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28 and learn how to decorate a robot cake. This is just one of the cake pans you can check out with your library card at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) and the Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive). Call 775-2835 for more information.

