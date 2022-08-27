LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, August 29 & Thursday, September 1

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, August 29

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street — Tuesday, August 30, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, August 30, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, August 31, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, August 31, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, September 1, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, September 1, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 30

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Coral Reef Sponge Painting at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, August 30

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us as we use sponges to make fun coral reef paintings! This is a family event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Laser Tag at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, September 1

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a fun night of laser tag! This after-hours program is for teens 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 55029 19th Street. Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 806-767-3733for more information or to register.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, September 3

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tea Time with Grandma and Grandpa at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 3

2:00 to 3:30 PM

Come join us as we serve tea and cookies and spend quality time with grandparents! We will have a craft as well as other activities. This is a family event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3330.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, September 3; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, September 3; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

