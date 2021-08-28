Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 29-Sept. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, August 30 & Thursday, September 2 –3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 767-3300.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, August 31, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, August 31, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, September 1, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, September 2, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, August 31 — 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 1 –12:30 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Wednesday, September 1 — 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a food related activity for kids.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, September 4, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, September 4, 1 to 5 p.m.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 4 — 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 767-3300.

Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library at 1306 9th Street and enjoy our exhibit about the U.S. Constitution! The exhibit will be at the library from September 3rd-September 25th during regular library hours. It is made possible by a grant from Humanities Texas.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)