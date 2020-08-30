Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Cake Break with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31 and learn how to decorate a train cake. The train is just one of the cake pans you can check out with your library card at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) and the Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive). Call 775-2835 for more information.

Storytime at Mahon Library

In-person storytimes are back! Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in September at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime. The theme for September 1 and September 3 is libraries.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

In-person storytimes are back! Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 for a fun craft tutorial. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

In-person storytimes are back! Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Calling all Hunger Games fans! Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for an all-ages trivia challenge about book three in the series, Catching Fire, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 3.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)