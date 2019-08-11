Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 11-17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Model Trains on Display at Groves Branch Library

Model trains will be on display at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, August 12 through August 17. Viewing hours for the trains are:

– Monday, 8/12 & Tuesday, 8/13: noon to 5 p.m.

– Wednesday, 8/14 & Thursday, 8/15: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Friday, 8/16: noon to 5 p.m.

– Saturday, 8/17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



For more information, call 767-3733.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Papasaurus by Stephan Lomp. For more information, call 775-2838.

Summer Cinema at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 12 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 12. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 12 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 15. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Left to Right Book Group at Patterson Branch Library

The Left to Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 to discuss The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)