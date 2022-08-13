LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, August 15 & Thursday, August 18

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Possum/Mouse at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, August 15

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Create a cute possum/mouse out of old books at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For teens and adults! Call 806-775-3362 for more information or to register.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, August 15

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, August 16, 10:30 AM

Street) — Tuesday, August 16, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, August 16, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, August 17, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, August 17, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, August 18, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, August 18, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, August 16

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “ABC: A First Sensory Book” Priddy Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 16

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, August 16

6:30 to 8:00 PM

We will be discussing “Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief” by Doris Payne and Zelda Lockhart. Call 806-775-2835 or stop by your local branch for titles and to reserve a copy of the book today! Ages 18+. Located at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Teen Crafternoon: 3D Magic the Gathering Cards at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, August 17

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Join us for an afternoon of repurposing Magic the Gathering cards into 3D models that can also be used as life counters. Common cards will be provided or participants can bring their own. Light refreshments will also be provided. For teens, grades 6th – 12th. Registration required: Register in person at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, or call 806-775-3362.

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, August 18

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, August 19

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Making Friends” Priddy Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, August 20

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read books, make a craft and work on basic literacy skills at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! We will have snacks for kids and each family gets a free book while supplies last. For ages 0-8. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Groves Cinema at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, August 20

2:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us as we’ll be showing the movie: Waterworld (1995, PG-13) at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Free light refreshments provided. Ages 13+. For more information call 806-767-3733.

DIY Squishies at Mahon Library

Saturday, August 20

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Need to take your stress out on a lovable piece of foam? Dream up your squishy and come create your own! We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity. For Ages 12-18. Registration not required, but supplies are limited. First come, first served at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, August 20; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, August 20; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)