Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 18-24

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19 for an evening of Shonen anime, Asian music, and graphic novels. Adults and teens welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.



Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Create a butterfly haven at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 22. For more information, call 767-3300.

CarFit for the Older Driver at Godeke Branch Library

Is your car adjusted for maximum safety? Get it checked by a professional at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21. Presented by the Texas Department of Transportation. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.



Libby and OverDrive Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby and OverDrive apps from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 22. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. This month’s featured book is Llama Llama Loves Camping by Anna Dewdney. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

