“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, August 22 & Thursday, August 25

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Colorful Felt Wreath at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, August 22

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us we make a colorful felt wreath! Space is limited, so call Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 806-775-3362 to register! For ages 13+

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, August 23, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, August 23, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, August 24, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, August 24, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, August 25, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, August 25, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 23

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, August 23

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, August 25

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Microsoft Word. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Left-To-Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, August 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us as we discuss “Blindsided” by Trice Hickman. You may pick up a copy of this book at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, or you may have a copy sent to your nearest location. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, August 27; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, August 27; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

