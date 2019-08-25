Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 25-31

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Toddler Time at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26 for a story, music, scarf play and free play with a variety of toys for toddlers. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 26. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26 for an evening of card games, board games and video games. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Adult Coloring Program at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a relaxing evening of coloring from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26. We will supply materials. For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27 and Thursday, August 29. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Franchise Fever at the Mahon Library

Join us for a horror movie at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31. Adults and older teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

