Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 4-10

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5. This month’s topic will be collateral and cluster research. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 5 for an evening of Anime, Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5 to discuss Secrecy World by Jake Bernstein. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6 and Thursday, August 8. For more information, call 767-3300.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. For more information, call 767-3733.

Fun With Seeds at the Mahon Library

Join the Lubbock Master Gardeners at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 for stories, songs, and seeds. We will be planting seeds from the library’s new Sow and Grow seed collection. Ages 6 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Growing Things at the Mahon Library

Join the Lubbock Master Gardeners at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 and learn to grow plants at home using seeds from the library’s new Sow and Grow seed collection. Take home a pot of mint, a seed bomb, and something you plant. Ages 6 to 10. For more information, call 775-2838.

“Planting a Rainbow” Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Our friends from the water department and Keep Lubbock Beautiful will be at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a special storytime on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. We will read Planting a Rainbow by Lois Ehlert, make a craft, and plant bluebonnet seeds. For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Movie at Patterson Branch Library

Join us for a sci-fi adventure at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7. Grades 5 and under. For movie title and other information, call 767-3300.

Gardening for Kids at the Mahon Library

The Lubbock Master Gardeners will teach us about gardening at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7. Ages 6 to 10. For more information, call 775-2838.

Make a Comet at Godeke Branch Library

Kids ages 10 and up can learn about comets and make a comet art project at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7. For more information, call 775-3362.

Libby and OverDrive Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby and OverDrive apps from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 8. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story, craft, and free book presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8. The featured book will be Papasaurus by Stephan Lomp. Ages 8 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Teen Board Games at Mahon Library

Teen going into grades 6 through 12 are invited to an afternoon of board games at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 8. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

