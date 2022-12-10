LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 11th through 17th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, December 12

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Silly, Chilly Zoo” by Karen Hoenecke while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, December 12 & Thursday, December 15

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Bead Snowman Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 12

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will be making snowman holiday ornaments for your holiday tree! For Ages 18+ at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, December 13, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, December 14, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, December 14, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, December 15, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, December 15, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 13

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientist’s Club: Dissolving Candy Canes and Candy Cane Crafts at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, December 13

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we use everyday liquids to dissolve candy canes and also make a craft out of candy canes. For Grades K-6 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 13

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Lubbock County Historical Commission takes a nostalgic look at Christmas in Lubbock from the early day celebrations to the ongoing traditions. Presented by Dr. Sandy Fortenberry at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For Ages 10+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 14

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3300. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Pasta Holiday Art at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 14

4:00 to 5:00 PM

We will be using pasta to make holiday art! *Paint and glue will be used, so parental supervision is recommended* This is a family program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, December 16

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Itsy, Bitsy Spider” by Joe Rhatiganl while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Cocoa, Cookies, & Popcorn Pajama Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, December 16

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Join us in your winter jammies while listening to holiday stories at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will also make a holiday craft. For Ages 0-8. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mrs. Claus is Coming at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 17

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us and read stories with Mrs. Claus. We’ll sing Christmas carols, take pictures, and serve cookies and drinks. This is an all ages program at Patterson Branch Library. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: