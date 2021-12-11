Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 12-18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library:

Holiday Photo Booths at Mahon Library

Capture your holiday memories by using our free, self-service photo booth at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. We have several photo backdrops set up, and also provide tripods, lights, and Bluetooth remotes for free! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, December 13 & Thursday, December 16

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. This is the last Game One of the year, we will resume in 2022!

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, December 13

10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of A Very Fiona Christmas by Richard Cowdrey while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Holiday Wrapping Party at Mahon Library

Monday, December 13

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Having trouble finding time away from loved ones to get holiday gifts wrapped? Come wrap your gifts at our Holiday Wrapping Party at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. You bring the gifts and we will provide the wrapping supplies! For Ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Pumpkin Seed Poinsettias at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 13

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Create a brooch or ornament poinsettia out of pumpkin seeds at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For Ages 18+. Call to register at 806-775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, December 14, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, December 14, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, December 15, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, December 16, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, December 14

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Movie Time at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, December 14

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Join us for a family-friendly holiday movie (PG) at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Call 806-767-3300 for title information.

Movie Night for Grown-Ups at Mahon Library

Wednesday, December 15

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Join us for a scary holiday movie (PG-13) for grown-ups at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Call 806-775-2835 for title information.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 15

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Canvas Art Workshop for Teens at Mahon Library

Thursday, December 16

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Bring out your inner Picasso and make a work of art that you can gift to a loved one this holiday season. We’ll provide all the art supplies! Space is limited, so call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot today at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, December 17

10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of Arctic Animals by Jill McDonald while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Winter Nights with Frostalina at Groves Branch Storytime

Friday, December 17

6:15 PM to 7:00 PM

Meet Frostalina, Frosty the Snowman’s sister! We’ll have a special winter-themed storytime with Frostalina at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Take home crafts will also be available. For ages 3-8. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 18

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Family Movie at Mahon Library

Saturday, December 18

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us for a family-friendly holiday movie (PG) at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Call 806-775-2835 for title information.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)