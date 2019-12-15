Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 15-21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Teen DIY Ornaments at Patterson Branch Library

Make holiday ornaments at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 16. Materials will be provided. Ages 10 to 18. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16 for a holiday potluck. Bring food to share, listen to Asian music, play games, and make a craft to take home. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make an adorable yarn-wrapped Santa treat holder at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

“Snow Much Fun” Craft Program at Groves Branch Library

Make winter crafts at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. For kids grade 5 and under. It’s going to be snow much fun! For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Movie at Patterson Branch Library

Join us a the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 for a holiday double feature about a grumpy green antihero. For movie titles and other information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 19. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson Branch Library

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 21. For more information, call 767-3300.

