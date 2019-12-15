Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 15-21

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Teen DIY Ornaments at Patterson Branch Library
Make holiday ornaments at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 16. Materials will be provided. Ages 10 to 18. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16 for a holiday potluck. Bring food to share, listen to Asian music, play games, and make a craft to take home. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library
Make an adorable yarn-wrapped Santa treat holder at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

“Snow Much Fun” Craft Program at Groves Branch Library
Make winter crafts at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. For kids grade 5 and under. It’s going to be snow much fun! For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library
Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Movie at Patterson Branch Library
Join us a the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 for a holiday double feature about a grumpy green antihero. For movie titles and other information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library
Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 19. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson Branch Library
Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 21. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar