Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 19-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Friday, December 24 – Monday December 27.

Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 28. Even when our doors our closed, our digital collection is always available on Libby, the one-tap reading app! Now, with our new Instant Ebook Card, you can get instant access to our Libby collection without a standard Lubbock Public Library Card. If you get an eReader for Christmas, you can get instant access to our ebooks, audiobooks and emagazines on Christmas Day! Just download Libby in your app store or visit www.libbyapp.com and sign-up with your phone number!

Holiday Photo Booths at Mahon Library

Capture your holiday memories by using our free, self-service photo booth at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. We have several photo backdrops set up, and also provide tripods, lights, and Bluetooth remotes for free! For more information, call 806-775-2835,

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, December 21

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM



Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of The Snowiest Christmas Ever by Jane Chapman while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Groves Cinema at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 21

6:00 to 8:30 PM

Watch a movie from a popular sci-fi franchise (Rated R) before the latest sequel hits theaters. Refreshments will be provided at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For Ages 16+. For title information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, December 21

6:30 to 8:00 PM

This month we are discussing the true crime novel that launched a genre, In Cold Blood by Truman Capote. Books are available for checkout at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. To reserve your copy, call 806-775-2835.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, December 21, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, December 21, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, December 22, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, December 23, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, December 21

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 22

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Ornament Craft Party

Wednesday, December 22

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Create holiday ornaments at this free family event. We’ll listen to festive songs, sip on hot cocoa and munch on holiday cookies. Fun for the whole family at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)