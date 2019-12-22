Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 22-28

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 23. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Toddler Time at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23 for a story, music, scarf play and free play with a variety of toys for toddlers. For more information, call 775-2838.

Lubbock Public Libraries Closed for Christmas

All Lubbock Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 23 and remain closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

Libby Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby app from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 26. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Movies at Patterson Branch Library

Join us at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for holiday movies at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28. For movie titles and other information, call 767-3300.

