Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed for the holidays

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Friday, December 24 through Monday, December 27; and Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1. Normal business hours at all locations will resume on Tuesday, December 28; and Monday, January 3. Even when our doors our closed, our digital collection is always available on Libby, the one-tap reading app! Now, with our new Instant Ebook Card, you can get instant access to our Libby collection without a standard Lubbock Public Library Card. Just download Libby in your app store or visit www.libbyapp.com and sign-up with your phone number!

Holiday Photo Booths at Mahon Library

Capture your holiday memories by using our free, self-service photo booth at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. We have several photo backdrops set up, and also provide tripods, lights, and Bluetooth remotes for free! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library!



This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, December 28, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, December 28, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, December 29, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, December 30, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, December 28 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 29 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Noon Year’s Eve Party at Mahon Library

Thursday, December 30 11:30 AM

Staying up until midnight can be hard for kids, so why not celebrate New Year’s Eve at noon? The festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. with crafts and games before we all countdown to noon! When noon hits, we can celebrate together with glow sticks, balloons, and more! This is a free family event and registration is not required.

