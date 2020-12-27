Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 27 – Jan. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Storytime from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 31 for virtual storytime. The theme for December 29 will be holidays and the theme for December 31 will be the New Year.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30 for a fun craft tutorial. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)