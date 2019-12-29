Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Library Holiday Hours
All Lubbock Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. All library locations will be closed on Wednesday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Thursday, January 2.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 2. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Recycling Storytime at Groves Branch Library
Our friends from Solid Waste/Recycling will be at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3 to read Not for Me, Please! I Choose to Act Green by Maria Godsey and play a go green game.

“License to Chill” Teen Party at Groves Branch Library
Join us for a teen party with Wii games (including Mario Kart), board games, snacks and more at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar