Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Lubbock Public Library Holiday Hours

All Lubbock Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. All library locations will be closed on Wednesday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Thursday, January 2.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 2. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Recycling Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Our friends from Solid Waste/Recycling will be at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3 to read Not for Me, Please! I Choose to Act Green by Maria Godsey and play a go green game.

“License to Chill” Teen Party at Groves Branch Library

Join us for a teen party with Wii games (including Mario Kart), board games, snacks and more at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)