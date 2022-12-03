LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 4th through 10th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, December 5 & Thursday, December 8

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Saint Nicholas Day Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Monday, December 5

4:00 to 6:30 PM

Decorate your socks for Saint Nicholas (Sankt Nikolaus) Day! Bring your socks. Decorating supplies and refreshments provided. This is an all ages program at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

Monday, December 5

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Please join us to discuss “Persuasion” by Jane Austen at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Books are available and can be sent to any location for pick up. Ages 16+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, December 6, 10:30 AM

— Tuesday, December 6, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, December 6, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, December 7, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) –Wednesday, December 7, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, December 8, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, December 8, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 6

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, December 7

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “Cold Mountain” by Charles Frazier. Copies of the book are available to pick up at the Adult Activity Center. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at (806) 767-2710 or the Mahon Library (806) 775-2835.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 7

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computers and the Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Nerfmare Before Christmas at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, December 8

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Bring your Nerf gear and celebrate with a special Christmas/ holiday themed nerf wars! Generic darts and light refreshments provided. This is a teen program. Please RSVP by calling the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 806-767-3733.

Teen Talk at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, December 8

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join other teens and let your voice be heard to talk about the things that matter to you and to learn life skills. Registration required. Please call the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 806-775-3362 to RSVP. For Grades 6-12.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, December 10

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 10

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us as we read several books at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. We will also sing songs and provide a small snack and a drink for the children that attend. This program is geared for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

A Stranger Christmas at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 10

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Grab a friend & join us for waffle decorating and ornament making at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For ages 11-17. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: