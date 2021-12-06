Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 6-11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, December 6 & Thursday, December 9

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Monday, December 6

7:00 to 8:30 PM

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, to discuss Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, December 7, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, December 7, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, December 8, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, December 9, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, December 7

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Snowflakes & Ornament Decorating at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 7

6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Decorate ornaments and make snowflakes to decorate the library for the holiday season! Take ornaments home to keep after Christmas and snowflakes after January 31 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 8

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

International Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, December 8

4:30 to 6 PM

Travel across the Atlantic and learn about the people and culture of Ireland through stories and activities at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. For more information, call 806-767-3733. For ages 4-7

Forever Young Adult Book Club at Mahon Library

Wednesday, December 8

6:30 to 8:00 PM

If you are an adult who loves the Young Adult genre, this book club is for you! This month we are discussing the young adult graphic novel The Princess and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang. Copies are available at Mahon Library, 1306 9th St. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your copy today!

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, December 9

11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 11

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

A Very Merry Family Storytime

Saturday, December 11

11:00 AM to 12 PM

Join us for a special weekend storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. There will be jolly stories, merry songs, and festive crafts for children 0-7. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, December 11, 1 to 5 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, December 11, 1 to 5 PM

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 11

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Groves Cinema at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, December 11

2:00 to 4:30 PM

Watch a popular superhero movie (Rated PG-13) before the latest sequel hits theaters. for ages 11+. Refreshments will be provided at Groves Branch Library at 5520 19th Street. For title information, call 806-767-3733.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)