Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 6-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 7 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Reel Books Book Group at the Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 7 to discuss Painting with O’Keeffe by John Poling. Copies of the book can be sent to any Lubbock Public Library location for checkout. For more information, call 767-3733.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Family Holiday Craft Night at the Groves Branch Library

Make a variety of holiday crafts at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. All ages are welcome. Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Virtual Storytime from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 10 for virtual storytime. The theme on December 8 will be robots and the theme on December 10 will be llamas!

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9 for a DIY craft tutorial. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 10 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Peppermint STEAM Program at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, presents a STEAM program for kids in grades K to 5 at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10. We will dissolve candy canes in different liquids and record the results. Then we will make a candy cane craft. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Ready to Read at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 for stories, crafts and a free book for families with children age 5 and under. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

