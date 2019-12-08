Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 8-14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be The Twelve Days of Christmas by Kate Toms. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 9. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 9 for an evening of Christmas-themed anime. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 9. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.

Movie at Patterson Branch Library

Join us a the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 for a holiday movie. For movie title and other information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Candy Cane Lane at Mahon Library

Join us for treats and holiday crafts at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11. Ages 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Libby Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby app from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Water Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department and Solid Waste/Recycling will join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12. We will read Not for Me, Please! I Choose to Act Green by Maria Godsey and play a go green game. Ages 2 to 5. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Five Enormous Dinosaurs by Child’s Play Ltd. For more information, call 767-3300.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 12. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Cookie Decorating at Godeke Branch Library

Kids can decorate delicious cookies and listen to holiday music at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 13. Kindergarten through grade 5 welcome. For more information, call 775-3362.

Movie at Patterson Branch Library

Join us a the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 13 for a holiday movie. For movie title and other information, call 767-3300.

“Christmas in the City” at Safety City

Celebrate Christmas at Safety City in Clapp Park, 46th Street and Avenue U, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13. Walk or bike around Safety City, then come inside to enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, crafts and stories read by Lubbock Public Library staff. There will be free books and door prizes! Call 775-2835 or 767-2712 for more information.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Free Tutoring at Patterson Branch Library

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. For more information, call 767-3300.

Teen Ugly T-Shirt Contest at Godeke Branch Library

Teens in grades 6 though 12 can design their very own ugly t-shirts at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Call 775-3362 to register and let us know your t-shirt size.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)