Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, December 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Food for Fines at Lubbock Public Libraries

Pay off your late fines by donating canned food at any Lubbock Public Library location. We will be accepting cans from Monday, December 2 through Sunday, December 8 at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, and from Monday, December 2 through Saturday, December 7 at the branch libraries. Each can donated equals $1 in fines (does not apply to lost or damaged materials, processing fees or referral fees). All food will be donated to the South Plains Food Bank. For more information, call 775-2834.

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 2. This month’s topic will be using social media, networking and travel to help with family research. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Water Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Our friends from the Water Department and Solid Waste/Recycling will be at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3 to read Why Should I Save Water? by George Jen Green followed by a water art project. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-2838.

Movie at Patterson Branch Library

Join us a the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 for a holiday movie. For movie title and other information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register or for more information.

Gumdrop Street Program at Mahon Library

Come make edible treats and holiday crafts at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. Ages 4 to 11. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Christmas Craft Party at Godeke Branch Library

Paint and decorate terra cotta pots for the holidays at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. Grades 1 to 6. For more information, call 775-3362.

Friends of the Library Winter Book Sale at Mahon Library

The Friends of the Library will hold their annual winter book sale in the basement of the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7. Admission is free to the public. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted. Books make great Christmas gifts! For more information, call 775-2835.

Water Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department will be at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6 to read Water Up, Down, & All Around by Natalie Rosinsky and make watercolor rain paintings. Each family will receive a free book to take home, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 767-3733.

Immune Support at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 for an information program presented by Danielle Bourcier, the nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers. For more information, call 775-2835.

Free Tutoring at Patterson Branch Library

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. For more information, call 767-3300.

Franchise Fever at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 for a sci fi movie. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

