LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library:

2021 Federal Tax Forms Are Here!

We have 1040 Forms and Instruction Booklets available in English and Spanish at all Lubbock Public Library locations!

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, February 14

10:30 AM to 11:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th St. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, February 14 & Thursday, February 17

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Anime Valentine’s & Anti-Valentine’s Party at Groves Branch Library

Monday, February 14

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us on Valentine’s Day for a fun 2-part program at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street.

Anime Valentine’s Party: For Teens Ages 12+ from 4:30 to 5:30.

Make valentine fortune cookies and play games while watching cute, sweet, romantic valentine anime episodes.

Anime Anti-Valentine’s Party: For Teens

Ages 15 and adults from 5:30 to 6:30. Make black duct tape roses, play games and smash something while watching more mature, non-romantic anime.

For more information, call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, February 15, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, February 15, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, February 16, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, February 17, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, February 15

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, February 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 15

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday for the month of February! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tie-Dye Valentines at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, February 15

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Join us as we make tie-dye hearts out of everyday materials at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For all ages. For more information call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, February 15

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder and betrayal? Join us as we discuss Don’t Call it a Cult by Sarah Berman. Copies are available for pickup at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, February 16

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, February 17

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, February 18

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 19

2:00 to 2:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 0-8. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 767-3300.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 19

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)