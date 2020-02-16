Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Feb. 16-22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Fairy Tale STEM Program at Godeke Branch Library

Engineer a pulley to help Rapunzel escape from her tower at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 17. Grades 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-3362.

Write Stuff at Patterson Branch Library

Join our monthly class for aspiring authors at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 17. Learn the ins and outs of writing and conquer your fear of the blank page. Adults and teens welcome. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 17 for an evening of Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Blood and Art: Two Witnesses of Early West Texas at Groves Branch Library

Learn about the experiences of painter Georgia O’Keeffe and Elliott Bulloch Roosevelt (younger brother of president Theodore Roosevelt) in West Texas at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17. Presented by Bruce Cammack and Jack Becker. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20. For more information, call 767-3300.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make a four-season button tree with buttons and paint at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, on Tuesday, February 18. There will be two sessions-one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Just Adult It at Patterson Branch Library

We all need help adulting sometimes. This month, learn about finances and taxes at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18. Please RSVP at 767-3300 so we can make sure to have enough handouts and supplies for everyone. Ages 16 and up.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join our book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register or for more information.

African-American History Month Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime celebrating African-American history at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21. Ages 0-5. For more information, call 767-3733.

Signing Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for stories in English and American Sign Language, songs and a craft at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19. Ages 3 to 8. For more information, call 775-2838.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, February 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and crafts at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 8 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Pandemic: A Family STEM Event at Groves Branch Library

Learn about antivirals and build a quarantine box capable of containing a contagion at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. Grades 2 to 6. Registration is required. Call 767-3733 to register. Presented by the TTU Whitacre College of Engineering.

