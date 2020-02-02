Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Feb. 2-8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Fizzy Hearts” STEM Activity at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 3 and explore chemical reactions by making a fizzy heart with baking soda, vinegar and paint. Grades 1 through 6. For more information, call 775-3362.

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3. This month’s topic will be looking into DNA research options and using those results. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 3 for an evening of card games, board games and video games. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3 to discuss The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.



Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4 and Thursday, February 6. For more information, call 767-3300.

Recycling Storytime at the Mahon Library

Our friends from the Recycling Department will be at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4 to read Where Does It Go? and play a recycling game. For more information, call 775-2838.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren at Patterson Branch Library

Join us for support and help finding resources for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4. No children at the program, please. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

This book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers will meet at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register or for more information.

Dance-a-Story at Mahon Library

Join us for a storytime featuring music and dance at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5. Presented by Flatlands Dance Theatre. For more information, call 775-2838.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Senior Activity at Godeke Branch Library

Seniors, share a five-minute memory or love story at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6. This is an opportunity to reminisce and share memories. Ages 50 and up. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 6. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Water Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department will be at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7 to read The Snowflake and a snowflake craft. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, February 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and crafts at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)