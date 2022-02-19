LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library:

2021 Federal Tax Forms Are Here!

We have 1040 Forms and Instruction Booklets available in English and Spanish at all Lubbock Public Library locations!

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, February 21 & Thursday, February 24

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Turtle Dove Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 21

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Turn old paperback books into a cute turtle dove decoration at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. For Ages 13+. Call 806-775-3362 to register or for more information.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, February 22, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, February 22, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, February 23, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, February 24, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, February 22

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 22

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday for the month of February! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan To Do Better: Meet, Greet, And Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, February 22

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and spend some time getting organized for the upcoming month! For ages 16+ at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, February 23

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

DIY Mardi Gras Masks at Mahone Library

Wednesday, February 23

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Come learn about the history of Mardi Gras while we decorate Mardi Gras masks at this free program for adults at Mahon Library, 1306 9th St. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, February24

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Microsoft Word. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362

19th Annual African American History Month Program at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 26

2:00 to 4:00 PM

The focus of this year’s event is “Celebrating Our Community Through African American Voices And Talents” where we will highlight members of the Patterson Community. There will be singing, dancing and spoken word at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. All Are Welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 26

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

