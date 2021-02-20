Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Feb. 21 – March 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23 and Thursday, Feburary 25 for virtual storytime. Tuesday’s theme is Black History Month and Thursday’s theme is polar bears.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24 and make a polar bear craft. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Bullet Journaling with Lubbock Public Library

Do you want to get organized in 2021? Check out the library’s video series on bullet journaling at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary. The fourth episode drops at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

African American History Month Program: Celebrating the Arts in East Lubbock

The Patterson Branch Library will premiere their 18th annual African American History Month Program at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Arts in East Lubbock.” The program will feature speaker Danielle East, art director of the East Lubbock Art House, a performance by the West Texas Dancing Raiderettes, and other special guests.

“Alamo Images” Exhibit at Mahon Library

The Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, will host the travelling exhibit “Alamo Images: Changing Perspectives of a Texas Experience” from March 1 through March 27. The exhibit surveys the Alamo of the Texas imagination through illustrations drawn from historical documents, paintings, sketches, cartoons, comic books, television, and film. This program was made possible in part with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, call 775-2835.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 4 for virtual storytime. Tuesday’s theme is pigs and Thursday’s theme is Women’s History Month.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3 for a fun craft tutorial. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Bullet Journaling with Lubbock Public Library

Do you want to get organized in 2021? Check out the library’s video series on bullet journaling at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary. The fifth episode drops at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

