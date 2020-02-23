Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Feb. 23-29

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Toddler Time at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24 for a story, music, scarf play and free play with a variety of toys for toddlers. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 24. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24 for an evening of card games, board games and video games. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 27. For more information, call 767-3300.

Water Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department will be at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25 to read A Germ’s Journey and lead us in an activity. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 767-3300.

Plan to Do Better and Make Memories at Godeke Branch Library

Bring your planner to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25 and plan for the month ahead, or bring your scrapbook and get some fresh ideas. Some supplies will be provided. For more information, call 775-3362.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Resume & Interview Tips Workshop at Mahon Library

Get your resume up to date and learn valuable interview skills to help you land your next job at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. For more information, call 775-2835.

International Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Listen to stories in Mandarin Chinese and English at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. Ages 4 to 7. For more information, call 767-3733.

Libby Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby app from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 27. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 27. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Polar Bear Party at Patterson Branch Library

Celebrate National Polar Bear Day all day long on Thursday, February 27 at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Come in from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for games, crafts, DIY snow slime, an iceberg selfie station and a scavenger hunt. All ages welcome. For more information, call 767-3300.

Teen Game Day at Groves Branch Library

Join us for board games and video games for grades 6 through 12 at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 28. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Meditation Class at Groves Branch Library

Learn the basics of Sahaja Yoga Meditation at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29. You do not need any background in meditation. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, February 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

Blast from the Past at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 for a retro teen comedy. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)