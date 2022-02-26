LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

2021 Federal Tax Forms Are Here!

We have 1040 Forms and Instruction Booklets available in English and Spanish at all Lubbock Public Library locations!

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, February 28 & Thursday, March 3

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.



In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, March 1, 10:30 AM

Street) — Tuesday, March 1, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, March 1, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, March 2, 10:30 AM

Street) — Wednesday, March 2, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, March 3, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, March 1

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.



Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 1

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday for the month of March! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, March 2

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a new book club located at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. In March we will discuss the book Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie. Copies are available for pickup at the Adult Activity Center. For more information, call the Adult Activity Center at 806-767-2710 or Mahon Library at 806-775-2835.

Computer Classes for Adults at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, March 2

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Computers & Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, February 23

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration at Mahon Library

Friday, March 4

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Before you head over to the First Friday Art Trail, let’s celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with stories, music crafts and free books courtesy of Literacy Lubbock! This free family event will take place between Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, and Buddy Holly Hall. Show up in your goofiest Dr. Seuss outfit to show how much you love to read silly books! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 26

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Worth the Wait (Fertility Support Group) at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 5

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet the first Saturday of every month at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information call 806-775-2835.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)