Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Feb. 29 – March 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Alamo Images” Exhibit at Mahon Library

The Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, will host the travelling exhibit “Alamo Images: Changing Perspectives of a Texas Experience” from March 1 through March 27. The exhibit surveys the Alamo of the Texas imagination through illustrations drawn from historical documents, paintings, sketches, cartoons, comic books, television, and film. This program was made possible in part with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, call 775-2835.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 4 for virtual storytime. Tuesday’s theme is polar bears and Thursday’s theme is Women’s History Month.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3 for a fun polar bear craft. Craft kits will be available at the Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave) starting Monday, March 1, while supplies last.. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Bullet Journaling with Lubbock Public Library

Do you want to get organized in 2021? Check out the library’s video series on bullet journaling at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary. The fifth episode airs at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)