LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, February 7 & Thursday, February 10

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Heartstring Earrings Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 7

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Surprise your Valentine with a pair of homemade heart earrings! For Adults and Teens at Godeke Branch

Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. To register, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Monday, February 7

7:00 to 8:00 PM

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, to discuss Deep Water by Patricia Highsmith. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, February 8, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, February 8, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, February 9, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, February 10, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, February 8

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 8

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every

Tuesday for the month of February! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn.

For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Fall in Love With Organics at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, February 8

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Come find out how organic foods are Good4U and Good4 the planet with Natural Grocers’ Nutritional

Health Coach Lauriena Cruz at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 8

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Sally Abbe, with the Lubbock County Historical Commission, will present a program on J.A. Chatman and the Chatman Hospital at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. Learn about Dr. Joseph Alvin Chatman- the second African American physician in Lubbock, and his dedication to better medical care and facilities throughout the South Plains. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, February 9

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Forever Young Adult Book Club at Mahon Library

Wednesday, February 9

6:30 to 8:00 PM

If you are an adult who loves the Young Adult genre, this book club is for you! This month we are discussing the young adult graphic novel The Bear & The Nightingale by Katherine Arden. Copies are available at Mahon Library, 1306 9th St. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your copy today!

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 10

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Love Monster Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, February 10

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Come make a pom pom love monster for your Valentine at this family craft at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. Call 806-775-3362 to register.

Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, February 10

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362

Valentine Canvas Painting for Kids at Mahon Library

Friday, February 11

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Let’s make art! This is a free event for children ages 3-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Bring out your inner Picasso and make a work of art that you can gift to a loved one for Valentine’s Day! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 12

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, February 12

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for families at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Join us for stories, songs, crafts, and play! Intended for ages 0-7 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)