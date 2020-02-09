Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Feb. 9-15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Will You Be My Friend? For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 10. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.



Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10 for an evening of Valentine’s Day anime and a craft. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.



Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 13. For more information, call 767-3300.

Job Searching Workshop at Mahon Library

Learn techniques for finding the perfect job and filling out online applications at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11. For more information, call 775-2835.

Teen Craft-n-Chill at Godeke Branch Library

Teens in grades 6 through 12 can make yarn paintings at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11. For more information, call 775-3362.

“Loads of Love” Family Fun Night at Groves Branch Library

Make fun Valentine’s Day crafts at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11. Crafts include a heart wreath, a picture frame, a hot air balloon and more. All ages welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

International Storytime at Groves Branch Library

The Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, presents stories and songs in English and Mandarin Chinese for ages 4 to 7 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12. For more information, call 767-3733.

Libby Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby app from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 13. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Bee My Valentine at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for Valentine’s crafts and activities at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13. Ages 2 to 6. For more information, call 775-2838.

Recycling Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Our friends from the Recycling Department will be at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13 to read It’s Easy Being Green by Michelle Y. Glennon and play Recycling Bingo. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 767-3733.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Never Touch a Dinosaur by Rosie Greening. For more information, call 767-3300.

Free Meditation Class at Groves Branch Library

Learn the basics of Sahaja Yoga Meditation at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15. You do not need any background in meditation. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, February 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

African-American History Month Program: Amazing Athletes at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for our 17th annual African-American History Month Program at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. We will be honoring African-American athletes in our community. There will also be catering by Hank’s Bar-B-Que, face painting and more. For more information, call 767-3300.

Blast from the Past at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 for a romantic comedy. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

