LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed January 1-2 for the upcoming holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 3.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, January 3, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, January 3, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, January 4, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, January 4, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, January 5, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, January 5, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 3

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Family Lego Afternoon at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 3

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 3

7:00 to 8:00 PM

This month we will be discussing “Fall of the House of Usher” by Edgar Allan Poe at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Books are available for checkout and can be sent to your preferred location. For ages 16+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, January 4

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “The Hundred-Foot Journey” by Richard C Morais. Copies of the book are available to pick up at the Adult Activity Center. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at (806) 767-2710 or the Mahon Library (806) 775-2835.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, January 5

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computers and the Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Plastic Spoon Snowman Decoration at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, January 5

4:00 to 5:00 PM

We will make the cutest snowman decoration out of felt, plastic spoons & terracotta pots at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For Ages 11+. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Laser Tag at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 5

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a fun night of laser tag after-hours at the library! Space is limited. Registration begins December 15. Please call the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 806-767-3733 to register.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, January 6

10:30 -11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Little Snowflake” by Suzanne Fossey. Attendees will then make snow out of baking soda, cornstarch, and water, and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

New Year Resolutions: 21 Days to a Healthier You at Mahon Library

Friday, January 6

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Did you make a New Year Resolution to eat healthier? Learn how you can clean up your eating and get healthier in just 21 days! Mahon Library will host a lecture in partnership with Natural Grocer, led by Nutritional Health Coach, Lauriena Cruz! For ages 18+ at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, January 7

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 7

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us as we read several books at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. We will also sing songs. This program is geared for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.